The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The ExOne stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

