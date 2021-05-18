The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00286086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

