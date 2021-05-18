The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:GPS opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The Gap has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,639.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,758 shares of company stock worth $15,149,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Gap by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Gap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

