The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €121.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

FRA ZAL opened at €85.40 ($100.47) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.86 and a 200-day moving average of €88.14.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

