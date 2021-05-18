The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Raised to $23.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $514.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

