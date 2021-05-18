The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Shervin J. Korangy Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

