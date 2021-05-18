The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

