The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin Sells 17,281 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JYNT opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $743.08 million, a PE ratio of 193.45 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

