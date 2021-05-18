The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

JYNT opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.08 million, a P/E ratio of 193.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

