The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

