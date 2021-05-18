The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.33% of Heritage Commerce worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.