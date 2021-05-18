The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 54,137 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.40% of Colliers International Group worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

