The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,378 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

