The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 622 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

