The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 20.48 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 663.68 ($8.67). 2,964,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,373. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The stock has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 607.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

