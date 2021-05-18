The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

