The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $273.16 million and $52.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00166608 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.75 or 0.04379238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 223.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.