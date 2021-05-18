The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

