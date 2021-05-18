The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $445,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,502.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TKR stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.