TheStreet Downgrades Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) to C

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

