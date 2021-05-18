TheStreet Lowers SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to C

TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $523.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

