Tiffany Thom Cepak Buys 10,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRC opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $408,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,657,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,934,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

