TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

TMST stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $15.92.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

