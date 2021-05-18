TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. 8,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,423,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Specifically, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $700.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

