Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 28th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

