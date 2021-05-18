Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

