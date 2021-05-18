Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 233 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 302,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $374.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $397.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

