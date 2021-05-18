Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,257.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,968.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

