Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.24 and a 52-week high of $376.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

