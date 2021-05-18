Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

PAGS opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

