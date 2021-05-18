Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 940 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

