Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $74,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

