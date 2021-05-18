Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $84,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PTC by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

