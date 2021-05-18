Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,300 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

