Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

