Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,034 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,694% compared to the typical volume of 392 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 165,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.