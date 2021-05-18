Tranche Finance (SLICE) Achieves Market Cap of $18.11 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $180,631.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

