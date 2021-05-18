Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

