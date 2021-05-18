Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,235 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

