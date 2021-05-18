Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

