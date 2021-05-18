Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

