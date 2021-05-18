Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 90 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS stock opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

