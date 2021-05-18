Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 960 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

AIZ stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.69 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

