Trevali Mining’s (TV) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.24.

TV opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$242.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

