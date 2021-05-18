TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,217 shares of company stock worth $5,127,487 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of TNET opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

