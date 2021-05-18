Trollcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $277.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $277.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,376.94 or 1.00815899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00188438 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

