TrueChain (TRUE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.19 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00123741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.01447155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00118153 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.