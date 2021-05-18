Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Truegame has a total market cap of $133,251.11 and $3,667.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.33 or 0.01471752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

