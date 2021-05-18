Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NeoGames in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NGMS stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

