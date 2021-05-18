Truist Securities Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $152.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $153.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.